Microsoft (MSFT) Is At $136.12 Formed Wedge; Eminence Capital LP Has Cut Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 14.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp sold 427,023 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 2.53 million shares with $217.62 million value, down from 2.96M last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $49.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 2.39 million shares traded or 23.90% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) formed wedge up with $141.56 target or 4.00% above today’s $136.12 share price. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

Eminence Capital Lp increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 1.98M shares to 5.22M valued at $209.75M in 2019Q2. It also upped Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 603,580 shares and now owns 1.48M shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was raised too.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.59M for 24.20 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 166,849 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc Savings Bank Usa owns 0.07% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 5,625 shares. Tctc Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 7,330 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 557,165 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Llc invested in 2.14 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 9,820 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 36,823 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Company reported 92,443 shares. 17,546 were reported by Cap Intl Ca. 8.24 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Communication. 24,145 are owned by Bangor Bankshares. 804,743 are held by Cortland Advisers Ltd Company. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company reported 697,890 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is 0.21% above currents $89.06 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral”. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of ICE in report on Friday, July 5 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.