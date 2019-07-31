Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Upped by Allen Operations Llc; Leavell Investment Management Lowered Position in Centene (CNC) by $318,106

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 6,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 32,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 3.77 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 32.36M shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 2,322 shares to 115,024 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw Intl Eq Etf (SCHF) by 31,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term Etf.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.33M for 13.28 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.