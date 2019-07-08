Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Raised by Paragon Capital Management Ltd; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Lowered Position in Biogen Idec (BIIB) by $1.74 Million as Valuation Declined

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $136.51. About 9.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 7,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 384 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 7,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $228.78. About 862,036 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.66 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 42,782 shares to 96,825 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,031 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Maintaining Altitude Amid Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IBB, GILD, BIIB, VRTX – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 21, 2019 : BIIB, MU, SQQQ, QQQ, NOK, EQH, OPK, ERIC, CHL, LYG, CAG, ACB – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKD ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 37,115 shares. First Bank accumulated 8,692 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,546 shares. Bp Public Limited has invested 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Proshare Advsr Lc accumulated 218,149 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 481,673 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 4,877 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd has 0.2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Estabrook Cap holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 45,416 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 963,663 shares. Private Commerce Na owns 1,584 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 3,909 shares or 0% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 233,682 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 382,812 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Inc stated it has 134,899 shares. 10 stated it has 116,449 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 3.04% or 90,714 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma has 2.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 133,484 shares. Miller Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 14,379 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 6,025 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc reported 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakworth Capital owns 42,853 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Driehaus Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,231 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Inc Or holds 3.17% or 83,466 shares in its portfolio. Fire Group has 15,000 shares. Bright Rock Management Ltd has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why AMD’s Latest Win Over NVIDIA Should Power Its Stock Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.