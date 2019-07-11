Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Raised by Graham Capital Management Lp; Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Cut Position as Stock Price Rose

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 140,814 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $44.95 million for 9.55 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 56,486 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 1.01 million shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 41,025 were reported by Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability. Legal General Grp Pcl has 786,066 shares. Strs Ohio holds 93,489 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 157,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 20,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 3,800 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 12,215 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 1.92 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 16.10M shares to 19.87 million shares, valued at $19.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67.32M shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).