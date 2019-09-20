Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc; Highvista Strategies Increases Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 516.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.78 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 15.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $477.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $182.85. About 4.21M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wealthcare Cap Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 553 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc invested in 0.04% or 24,792 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt has invested 5.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Payden & Rygel holds 334,000 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Cna Financial Corp holds 4.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 166,500 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability has 477,011 shares. Twin Mngmt holds 4.18% or 448,607 shares. Cortland Mo holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,562 shares. Morgan Stanley has 59.91M shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley Ltd Liability Co invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Ltd holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 321,663 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa invested in 4.89% or 339,804 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd reported 3.97% stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 90,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd (Put) by 128,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).