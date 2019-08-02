Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Truenorth Inc; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Trimmed Holding in Illumina (ILMN) by $712,380

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (ILMN) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 2,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 37,845 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 40,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $301.66. About 1.24 million shares traded or 8.37% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN)

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 71.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 9,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 12,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc by 57,444 shares to 82,453 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 58,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity. 124 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares with value of $34,734 were sold by Dadswell Charles. FLATLEY JAY T also sold $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 248,673 shares to 1,851 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 113,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,113 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

