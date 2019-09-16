Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Third Point Llc; Firstenergy (FE) Holding Upped by Electron Capital Partners Llc

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.38M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 7.68 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 113,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.69 million, up from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 774,503 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Challenges Grid Operator Findings on Nuclear Units; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – RESIGNATION OF ERNEST PETERS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ PROBABILITY OF; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS PROVIDES EXPLORATION AND CORPORATE UPDATE; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY TRANSMISSION LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – Superior Gold Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 11

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PD, MSFT, KEM – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century Inc stated it has 17.63 million shares. Interocean Ltd Company reported 319,913 shares. Palouse Management Inc accumulated 42,336 shares. Moreover, Jacobs & Co Ca has 2.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 125,743 were reported by Muhlenkamp. Phocas Finance Corporation holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,020 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Com reported 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Crestwood Ltd Liability Com has 3.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 159,086 shares or 4.68% of its portfolio. Mawer Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 2.62% or 3.03 million shares. Harvest Capital Management Inc stated it has 3,206 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Regents Of The University Of California reported 248 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cahill Finance owns 15,501 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Greenleaf stated it has 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edgewood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.04% or 4.63M shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 37,610 shares to 159,782 shares, valued at $21.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 148,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,851 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like FirstEnergy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FE) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-V Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FirstEnergy Named Top Utility for Economic Development by Site Selection Magazine – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc owns 1.41% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 2.88M shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 156,131 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 180,671 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.38% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 4.11 million shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Quantitative Investment Ltd Llc invested in 0.22% or 132,812 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Gamco Investors Et Al has 65,585 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Assetmark stated it has 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Mondrian Invest Prtn Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 912 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,376 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 145,797 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).