Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc; Meritage Group LP Stake In Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Was Increased

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 263.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 58,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.3. About 4.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 2,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 720,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.21 million, up from 718,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $273.36. About 145,614 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $228.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 154,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp stated it has 18,340 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Cullen Capital Llc reported 4,500 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.16% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 281,343 shares. Connable Office reported 14,875 shares. 233,616 were accumulated by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Covington Cap Mgmt accumulated 30,919 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Greystone Managed Inc stated it has 43,628 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft Associate Limited has 1.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 775,103 shares. Cannell Peter B & invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cohen And Steers has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Axa stated it has 0.92% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Lc holds 1,092 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Conning Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,339 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 144,060 shares. Wright Invsts Service invested in 5.06% or 106,234 shares. Hendley invested 5.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grace And White New York owns 9,165 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 5.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer owns 3.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.10M shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 5.8% or 299,218 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 1.41% or 108,449 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 119,429 shares. M Kraus And Comm holds 6.06% or 87,932 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Lc reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Compton Cap Ri has 46,310 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,301 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global by 55,710 shares to 1,434 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,151 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).