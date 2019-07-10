Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Pitcairn Company; Gates Capital Management Raised Its Position in Davita (DVA) as Share Value Declined

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 755,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.98M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.85 million, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 3.25M shares traded or 82.13% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 24.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 27/04/2018 – DaVita Continues to Improve Patient Care, Leads in Five-Star Quality Ratings; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Davita’s Senior Secured Term Loan Add-ons; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 03/05/2018 – DaVita Inc. 1st Quarter 2018 Results

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 7,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 76,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 22.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 134,777 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $119.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 54,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,855 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 12,815 shares. Bartlett And Ltd reported 0% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Virginia-based Quantitative Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Ftb Advsrs reported 20 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 158,207 shares. Allstate has invested 0.03% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Timessquare Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.71% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 133,500 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab has 35,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 24,486 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 119 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Capital Lc holds 2.7% or 47,403 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd reported 81,624 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,324 shares. Montgomery Inv Management holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,478 shares. Alta Mgmt Llc invested in 0.23% or 32,808 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 2.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.87% or 3.82M shares. Community Svcs Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 5.08% stake. Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 48,473 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 5.13 million shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 120,136 shares. Duff & Phelps Management Co invested in 0.12% or 68,430 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company owns 67,872 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 0.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,132 shares to 6,619 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,564 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

