Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc; As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Stock Price Rose, Valueact Holdings LP Trimmed Its Position by $172.30 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.57. About 68,899 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.57. About 15.52M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New ACOUSTIBuiltâ„¢ Seamless Ceilings from Armstrong Look Like Drywall, Perform Like an Acoustical Ceiling – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Limited Liability Com holds 20,868 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 90,871 shares. Fmr Limited has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 188,781 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 201,494 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Icon Advisers has 0.1% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 12,600 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,775 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability reported 3,668 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 8,307 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 14,603 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.34M were accumulated by Cantillon Management Limited Company. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Co Savings Bank stated it has 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Microsoft Stock the Safest Trade in Big Tech Right Now? – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.