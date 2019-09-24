Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Duquesne Family Office Llc; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Increased Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $3.29 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 39,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 99,641 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.35M, up from 60,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $89.96. About 1.85 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 55,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 5.23M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700.10 million, up from 5.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 9.29 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,000 shares to 170,800 shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 523,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 916,300 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horrell holds 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,510 shares. Ally Fincl reported 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Donaldson Cap Management Lc has invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fred Alger owns 13.72M shares for 7.06% of their portfolio. The New York-based Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenleaf owns 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 158,020 shares. Argi Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 23,420 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 14.48M shares or 2.29% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.98% or 132,201 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Cap invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Benin Mgmt holds 65,770 shares or 3.77% of its portfolio. Burney Company accumulated 1.56% or 192,128 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc reported 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arga Investment Mngmt LP has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,080 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.