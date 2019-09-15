Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc; As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, First Allied Advisory Services Has Lifted by $1.58 Million Its Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 9,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 46,207 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01M, up from 37,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,427 shares to 550,654 shares, valued at $89.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,719 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 64,062 were reported by Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability. Moreover, Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srb Corp owns 1.75 million shares or 21.9% of their US portfolio. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc owns 4.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 167,188 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 57,614 shares or 2.81% of the stock. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 7.61% or 360,000 shares. Friess Assoc Llc has invested 3.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swedbank accumulated 5.99% or 9.87 million shares. Maryland Cap Management accumulated 288,245 shares. Guild Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 36,163 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 1.24M shares or 9.3% of all its holdings. Sabal reported 3.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Asset Inc stated it has 10.71M shares. Mirador Prtn LP owns 0.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,635 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 4,236 shares to 19,734 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,962 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak holds 0.26% or 1,285 shares. Cs Mckee Lp invested 0.91% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Harbour Mngmt Lc invested in 1.65% or 13,467 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,262 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.15M shares. Park National Oh stated it has 192,590 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Fincl Advantage Inc holds 2.7% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 22,759 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 576 shares. Ashford Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,883 shares. Woodstock reported 47,570 shares stake. Associated Banc reported 41,126 shares. Qci Asset stated it has 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cap Counsel Lc Ny holds 0.3% or 26,268 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.6% or 8,050 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,830 shares.