Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Alpine Investment Management Llc; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Share Price Rose While Mason Street Advisors Lifted by $433,550 Its Holding

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 17,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 109,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 92,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 8.41 million shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser; 08/05/2018 – FINRA SANCTIONS FIFTH THIRD FOR COST, FEE DISCLOSURE FAILURES; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – MITCH FEIGER TO BECOME CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks, source says [23:39 BST21 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10476.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 119.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 120.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap reported 73,672 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 41,628 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Llc has invested 0.47% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Mirae Asset Glob Invs, a Korea-based fund reported 46,119 shares. 10,034 were accumulated by Landscape Management Limited Com. Moreover, Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has 0.49% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 1.10M shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 0% or 132 shares. 175,082 are owned by Indexiq Advsr Ltd. Rdl Fincl invested in 0.85% or 49,046 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Group reported 3,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 18,647 shares. Axa stated it has 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Whitnell & Company owns 1,113 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,781 shares to 56,509 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 7,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,686 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

