Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Advent Capital Management; Flippin Bruce & Porter Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Lifted by $628,746

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 12.13M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 14,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01 million, up from 169,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 5.79M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Invest holds 0.25% or 877,480 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 535,611 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or reported 98,301 shares. Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 11,143 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Co has invested 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Smith Salley And Associate has 124,809 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 2.56M shares. Bristol John W & Inc New York reported 1.31 million shares. 42,570 are owned by Sun Life Financial Inc. Glynn Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 24,803 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gw Henssler & Assocs has 227,027 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset, a Virginia-based fund reported 29,670 shares. 13,046 were accumulated by Wendell David Associates.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Capital Research Invsts has invested 3.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cumberland Prtnrs holds 274,982 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 104,545 shares. Invesco invested in 3.24% or 81.37M shares. Scott Selber Inc has 3.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Snow Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.12% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 160,197 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs owns 4,979 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Orleans Mgmt La stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Claar Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 10.22% or 180,215 shares in its portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mngmt stated it has 1,800 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Channing Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 59,456 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Fosun International has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,325 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors owns 12,676 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

