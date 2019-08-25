Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by 3G Capital Partners Lp; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Kessler Investment Group Cut Position

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 33,658 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 37,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling has 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,689 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc has invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 15,910 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. First Utd Bank & Trust Trust invested in 18,618 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ashfield Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.13% or 99,378 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 1.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 46,208 shares. Ohio-based Farmers Com has invested 3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wellington Shields Lc owns 36,540 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alliancebernstein Lp has 11.38 million shares. Triangle Wealth Management reported 1.61% stake. Covington Mngmt holds 0.78% or 120,453 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 36,725 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust accumulated 6.33 million shares. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management has invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Frontier Invest Management Com owns 289,677 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Laurion LP has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). D E Shaw And Com reported 3.78 million shares. 27,801 are held by Hamel Assocs. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amarillo Savings Bank holds 30,093 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Canal Insur holds 5.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 132,000 shares. Element Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,464 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 346,565 shares. Telos Mgmt Inc holds 33,420 shares. City Fl invested in 2.85% or 57,274 shares. Westwood holds 1.44% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.82 million shares to 4.90 million shares, valued at $195.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.