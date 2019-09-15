Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Lifted by Horseman Capital Management Ltd; Permanens Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Shares Declined

Permanens Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 99.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 102 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5,000, down from 20,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 212,993 shares or 1.24% of the stock. 18,230 were reported by Trustco Natl Bank Corp N Y. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 4.12M shares in its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank & stated it has 16,032 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Intact Investment Management Inc holds 54,500 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 138,713 shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 39,521 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.7% or 29,267 shares. Thomas White International Ltd has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,949 shares. First Interstate State Bank holds 104,028 shares. Agf Inc holds 1.25 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 10,309 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ionic Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Penobscot Com Inc accumulated 14,650 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation owns 3.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 884,892 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 2.37 million shares. Brown Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.04% stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co invested 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bsw Wealth Partners has 7,503 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Magellan Asset Management has 9.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 2.69% or 338,594 shares. Lesa Sroufe & invested in 3.56% or 30,048 shares. Poplar Forest Cap, California-based fund reported 3,738 shares. The Utah-based Alta Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oz Mngmt Lp holds 1.78 million shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt has 3.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.09M shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca owns 78,507 shares.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 282,900 shares to 311,180 shares, valued at $16.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.