Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Lifted by Altimeter Capital Management Lp; Sl Green Realty (SLG) Position Boosted by Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 100,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16M, up from 969,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 516,159 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts Serv Communications Ma invested in 32.90M shares or 1.64% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 379,978 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt Inc holds 2.18% or 26,501 shares in its portfolio. 2.52 million are owned by Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 245,726 shares. 47,001 were accumulated by Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership holds 0.71% or 3.04 million shares in its portfolio. Exchange Cap Mngmt has invested 2.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huntington Commercial Bank has 2.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.16M shares. Country Comml Bank stated it has 3.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Lc accumulated 7.00 million shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Com reported 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or has invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bender Robert Assoc accumulated 1,887 shares.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 218,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.27M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SL Green’s Path To Outperformance – SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about SL Green Realty Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Office REITs to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 109,917 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $277.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 614,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.51M shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).