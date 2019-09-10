Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Increased by Hitchwood Capital Management Lp; Boothbay Fund Management Maintains Position in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG)

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 2490% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 263,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.54% . The institutional investor held 274,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 129,485 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 15.54% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Sullivan’s Steakhouse; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION DOES NOT REQUIRE APPROVAL BY DEL FRISCO’S SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. TO ACQUIRE BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325 MILLION IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 1Q REV. $89.3M, EST. $87.4M; 15/05/2018 – LMCG Investments Buys New 1.8% Position in Del Frisco’s; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – POST-ACQUISITION, BARTECA WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY JEFF CARCARA, ITS CURRENT CEO; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, TO BUY BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DFRG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.69, REV VIEW $379.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S TO BUY BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325M IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DFRG.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.66 TO $0.76

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board

Since March 12, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7.46 million activity.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Put) by 583 shares to 41 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 9,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,773 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold DFRG shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 0.64% less from 31.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 274,540 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 18,694 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 10,757 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 1.90M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 250 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt owns 36,700 shares. Northern Trust invested in 365,967 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Teton Advsrs reported 0.01% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp stated it has 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Caz Invests Ltd Partnership has 81,977 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 22,400 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 51,828 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 5,160 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longer holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,185 shares. Highlander Mgmt holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,065 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) accumulated 1.73 million shares. First Business Financial Services Inc has 10,580 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 185,782 shares. Westend Limited Liability Com owns 306,388 shares. Canal Insur Co reported 132,000 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 86,487 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemus Ltd Liability Corp holds 168,765 shares. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 22,909 shares or 3.12% of the stock. 10,800 are held by West Oak Cap Limited Liability Com. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 2.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.77 million shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.