Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Increased by Element Capital Management Llc; Goodman Financial Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1164.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 86,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 94,406 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.65M, up from 7,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $138.24. About 14.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 16,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.85. About 4.46 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa owns 53,031 shares. Clean Yield holds 1.16% or 24,013 shares in its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Management Inc Ne holds 5.03% or 111,871 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Reinhart Partners Inc has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1.09M shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. 3,626 were accumulated by Insight 2811. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,592 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested 3.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intact Investment Management invested in 0.1% or 21,600 shares. Baillie Gifford And has 0.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alta Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.25% or 33,737 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 793,511 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation has invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scotia holds 1.14M shares. Origin Asset Llp accumulated 166,350 shares or 2.48% of the stock.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 55,078 shares to 15,790 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 33,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,006 shares, and cut its stake in Target Hospitality Corp.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,918 shares. 10,461 are held by Rnc Llc. Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 31,090 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Avenir Corporation holds 2,895 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 147,198 shares. 94,332 are held by Schulhoff. Nordea Ab reported 4.41M shares stake. 79,192 were reported by Howard Capital. 17,692 are held by Partnervest Advisory Service Llc. Bonness Enter holds 1.01% or 21,029 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 2.24M shares. M Kraus & invested in 0.74% or 17,303 shares. 204,827 were accumulated by Twin Capital. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd invested 4.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 5.65 million shares.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $199.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Product Partners LP Partnershp Units (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 840,295 shares to 133,199 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 7,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,601 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).