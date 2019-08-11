Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Wellcome Trust Ltd; As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Holder Ems Capital LP Decreased by $600,936 Its Stake

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 302,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.33M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.87M, up from 6.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot owns 2,318 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.12% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 69,074 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 892,996 shares. Westover Capital Advisors reported 11,997 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested in 174,244 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 375 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 2.36M shares. Yhb Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.04% or 1,182 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Limited invested in 0.08% or 9,180 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.64% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 0.85% or 14,755 shares. Wade G W holds 0.05% or 2,458 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 783,159 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability owns 1,557 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares to 546,870 shares, valued at $194.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 76,500 shares. Benedict Financial Advsr invested in 4.36% or 85,240 shares. Lagoda Investment Management LP reported 3,730 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or, Oregon-based fund reported 83,466 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 600 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated accumulated 1.46M shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 24.26 million shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Communication Ma reported 2.54% stake. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 59.81M shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv stated it has 4,022 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. First American State Bank reported 225,445 shares. Utd Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management), New York-based fund reported 159,095 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 39,224 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Lc has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 88,160 are held by Bbr Ltd.