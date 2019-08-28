Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Tt International; Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Trimmed Its Stake

Tt International increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 6,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 122,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41M, up from 115,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 16.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $178.66. About 2.94M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Parsons Management Ri holds 32,310 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt holds 3,814 shares. Moreover, Permit Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,550 shares. Wallace Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,980 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 66,006 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Llc Il reported 9,225 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 144,906 shares stake. Fosun Int Limited invested in 0.27% or 27,190 shares. Villere St Denis J And Co Ltd Liability stated it has 506,702 shares. James Research Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lenox Wealth Inc owns 1,031 shares. Sns Fin Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cantillon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 4.52% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.23 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com owns 2.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17.98 million shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 3.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.61M shares. Cornerstone Inv Ltd Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btc Cap Management Inc invested in 2.32% or 123,515 shares. Orca Limited Liability Corp invested in 45,467 shares. 305,445 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Invs. S&Co Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 110,457 shares. Newbrook Capital Lp accumulated 394,706 shares. California-based Ltd Ca has invested 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 1.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Com holds 2.32% or 167,211 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,763 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp accumulated 291,775 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Management Ne has invested 4.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 162,087 shares.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7,929 shares to 20,453 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 789,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 962,261 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).