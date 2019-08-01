Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Selz Capital Llc; Garrison Bradford & Associates Lifted Holding in First Republic Bk (FRC) as Stock Declined

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.47. About 31.79M shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 498,966 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust holds 3.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 483,598 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Llc holds 319,825 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,042 shares. Moreover, Amg National National Bank has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,523 shares. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management Inc has 4.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 3.12% or 128,885 shares. Anderson Hoagland has invested 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bbva Compass Comml Bank stated it has 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Essex Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 93,818 shares stake. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 22,909 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust Trust invested in 1.88% or 143,065 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 106,304 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Caprock Gru Inc has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 40,000 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $41.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 232,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,444 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,037 shares, and cut its stake in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD).