Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Selz Capital Llc; As Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Shares Rose, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lifted Position

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72M, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 786.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 93,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 294,450 shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 14,441 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 12,182 shares. Eam Invsts, a California-based fund reported 67,964 shares. 15,000 are held by Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc. Art Advisors Lc reported 12,401 shares stake. Blackrock holds 7,850 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 50,500 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Lc owns 26,718 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 3,090 shares. Renaissance Lc accumulated 0% or 117,573 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co by 85,000 shares to 455,900 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trilogy Metals Inc by 297,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.18M shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 4.60M shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance has 334,023 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabalex Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 150,000 shares. Atlantic Union Bank holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,078 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 241,393 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings. Spectrum Grp holds 1.64% or 46,527 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Company Ny owns 4.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 676,437 shares. Community Invest accumulated 297,931 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.33M shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 978,401 shares. Clal Insurance Enterp Limited has invested 2.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Lawrence B holds 5.07% or 61,046 shares. Ohio-based Hendley has invested 5.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

