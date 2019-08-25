Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc; Walmart (WMT) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Decreased Stake by $890,557 as Stock Rose

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 3,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 93,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, up from 89,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 9,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 60,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 70,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.24M shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 11/04/2018 – WALMART TO START SELLING SOYLENT MEAL REPLACEMENT PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2020; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Says It’s in Advanced Talks With Walmart on Asda; 28/04/2018 – COMBINED SAINSBURY’S-ASDA GROUP WOULD BE LED BY SAINSBURY CEO MIKE COUPE – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 28/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible: sources (Reuters) – U.S. retailer Walmart In; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Announces New Approach for 2018 Annual Meeting Activities

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.