Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by King Wealth Management Group Llc; First American Bank Increases Stake in Ingersoll (IR)

First American Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 2,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 23,758 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 20,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.01M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,749 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, up from 81,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard Retail Bank stated it has 7,701 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 15,882 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 9,614 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.5% or 5,969 shares. Moreover, Barometer Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,160 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 445,390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.17% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Dupont Cap reported 0.44% stake. Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Oppenheimer And Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 24,843 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% stake. Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru has invested 0.63% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Private Trust Na invested in 1,755 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kings Point Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 163 shares. New York-based Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (Prn) by 550,000 shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Doubleline by 30,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Primecap.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Co Ltd Liability Co invested 5.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whale Rock Mgmt Ltd holds 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 976,342 shares. 12,280 were reported by Glynn Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 43,446 were reported by Brick Kyle Associate. 310,000 are owned by Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Company. 18,397 are held by Torch Wealth Management Limited Co. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.64M shares or 3.14% of the stock. Kistler holds 16,893 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Lone Pine Limited Liability Co holds 6.15% or 7.38M shares. Personal Advsr invested in 541,218 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Fca Tx reported 4,918 shares stake. Skytop Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 6.84% or 60,000 shares. Allen Ops Ltd Liability invested in 0.35% or 6,683 shares. Dillon & stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Tru reported 30,366 shares.

