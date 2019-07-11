Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Impala Asset Management Llc; Vanguard Group Position in Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Raised by $11.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 349,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 35.36 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14B, up from 35.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 1.02M shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 28.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 113.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 95,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28M, up from 84,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 249,760 shares to 197,680 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.65 million shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 462,115 shares for 4.78% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.46M shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 42,374 shares. Greenwood Assoc accumulated 111,134 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Citizens And Northern holds 44,225 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge has 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,971 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 263,313 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Group Public Ltd Co has 2.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44.18 million shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 2.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telos Capital Mgmt Inc has 33,420 shares. Ipswich Inv owns 103,858 shares or 4% of their US portfolio. Sns Fincl Group Incorporated Limited Liability has 0.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,844 shares. Bartlett & Limited Com reported 797,757 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability invested in 1.05% or 273,136 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Microsoft Avoid Apple’s and Amazon’s $1 Trillion Trap? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon, Google and AMD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MSFT, FAST, QQQ, BBVA, AMCR, GE, T, FDC, PFE, CSX, AMD, CMCSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial Never Lacks Luster on Solid Premiums – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Arch Capital (ACGL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arch Capital Group names innovation, strategic investment officer – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Arch Capital, Oasis Midstream, Legg Mason, Casey???s General Stores and UniFirst – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 1.20 million shares to 15.58 million shares, valued at $379.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 240,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).