Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Hollencrest Securities Llc; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Increased Tableau Software (DATA) Position by $36.61 Million; Stock Rose

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 956.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 288,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 318,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.52 million, up from 30,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) by 6,629 shares to 40,629 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG) by 7,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,246 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders Cap Ltd Llc has 11.96M shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi reported 43,871 shares. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Asset Limited Liability Company holds 3.4% or 182,231 shares. Sandler Cap Mgmt invested in 2.02% or 220,479 shares. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 4.60 million shares or 0% of the stock. Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny invested in 145,348 shares. Rock Point Advisors Lc invested in 0.46% or 8,283 shares. Filament owns 40,737 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 88,614 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 80,108 shares. Caprock Gp Inc has 124,021 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5.92% or 42,848 shares. Moreover, Hengehold Lc has 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,859 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability accumulated 594,525 shares or 1.67% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosslink Cap reported 121,595 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk stated it has 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.34% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Davidson Investment Advisors holds 0.69% or 51,551 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 17,093 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 621 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Limited, Japan-based fund reported 51,287 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc accumulated 285 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,363 were reported by World Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 12,585 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Montag A Associates holds 2,210 shares. Barometer Capital Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nicholas Investment Lp invested in 27,420 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 510,133 shares to 858,167 shares, valued at $22.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 289,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528 shares, and cut its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC).

