Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Freestone Capital Holdings Llc; Entegris (ENTG) Stock Value Rose While Westfield Capital Management Company LP Cut Stake by $1.19 Million

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 16,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 171,472 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 billion, up from 154,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.94. About 1.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 32,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 716,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.74 million, down from 748,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 35,337 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 26.51 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 275,730 shares to 281,730 shares, valued at $33.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 66,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Parkside Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 299 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 741 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 0.67% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Scout reported 188,027 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 16.39 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 31,364 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 16,951 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 130,953 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 348,027 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Hm Payson & Comm holds 0% or 250 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 37 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability owns 9,303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Butensky Cohen Security accumulated 21,274 shares. 56,700 were accumulated by Bonness Enter. Parametric Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Circle invested in 629,550 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 493,841 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd reported 4,898 shares stake. Skytop Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 2.71% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Leisure Mgmt invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 7.80 million shares. Nottingham Advisors Inc accumulated 5,729 shares. Orca Inv Lc accumulated 44,723 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 26,279 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Westwood Corp Il has 8.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 492,500 shares. 229,185 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Hawaii.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 49,211 shares to 39,025 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 32,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,152 shares, and cut its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK).

