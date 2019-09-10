Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Discovery Capital Management Llc; Cqs Cayman LP Has Increased Its Position in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by $1.28 Million

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 18,949 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 18/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO-AMENDMENT EXTENDS SERVICES TERM LOI THROUGH JUNE 15 WHICH PERIOD TO BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss $4.13M; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 10/04/2018 – Premium Title Expands National Footprint by Securing Escrow Licensing in Four New States; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: ALTISOURCE $414M TLB FOR REFINANCE; MEETING MARCH 14; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 176.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 184,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 289,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.14M, up from 104,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.17. About 13.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opera Ltd by 130,190 shares to 444,810 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 551,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.61M shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 6.31 million shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 184,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,908 shares, and cut its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

