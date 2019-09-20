Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Cim Investment Mangement Inc; As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Value Rose, Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cut by $725,000 Its Holding

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 736,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.35M, down from 761,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 139.96M shares traded or 157.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 36,801 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 31,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 32.98M shares traded or 34.37% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Invest And Retirement has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Lp invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kornitzer Capital Ks has invested 2.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holderness holds 3.85% or 63,296 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Com has 2.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 161,705 shares. Wesbanco Bank holds 2.15% or 329,515 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 2.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,225 shares. 69,308 are held by Schnieders Capital Ltd Liability Co. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Inc Adv owns 4.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 132,590 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd invested 3.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Professional Advisory invested 3.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 2.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.72M shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 3,738 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa holds 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,731 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 4.23 million shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,423 shares to 7,350 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rite Aid Corp by 225,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,548 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paragon Capital owns 1,075 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Investment Communication owns 111,839 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 0.58% or 56,500 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Orleans Mgmt La has invested 2.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru Communications holds 0.06% or 12,099 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Company holds 130,980 shares. Ckw Grp, a Hawaii-based fund reported 21,734 shares. The Missouri-based Community State Bank Of Raymore has invested 1.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parkside National Bank & has invested 0.38% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Asset Management Inc has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation reported 303,067 shares stake. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 3.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp owns 154,506 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,550 shares to 25,050 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 10,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).