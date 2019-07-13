Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Affinity Investment Advisors Llc; As Bce (BCE) Market Value Rose, Cibc Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $64.06 Million

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.21 million, down from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 477,257 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $613.01 million for 17.02 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 13,650 shares to 68,647 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Lp invested in 0.82% or 392,784 shares. Spc Fincl holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,546 shares. Moreover, Leavell Management has 1.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 88,614 shares. Windham Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,000 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communications reported 3.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Copeland Mngmt Llc reported 11,109 shares stake. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 613,567 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 5.06% or 145,824 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 1.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Anchor Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 260,904 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Inc Adv accumulated 134,523 shares. Marco Inv Limited Liability Corp stated it has 92,897 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Llp owns 5.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.08 million shares. South State Corporation has 286,895 shares. Coldstream Mgmt stated it has 8.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

