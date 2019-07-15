Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by 3G Capital Partners Lp; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Increased Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Position by $389,440

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,409 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 15,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 2,153 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $138.71. About 2.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 1.16M shares. 44,566 were reported by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Massachusetts-based Contravisory Incorporated has invested 0.06% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 62,553 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 4,420 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 89,011 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 57,220 shares. Timpani Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 21,104 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest reported 171,843 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 35 shares. Columbus Circle Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 121,268 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 20,870 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 2.31 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc reported 1.11% stake.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,035 shares to 8,686 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 94,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,993 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TreeHouse Foods Announces the Appointment of Dean General as Chief Commercial Officer – PRNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Says TreeHouse Foods’ Decision To Sell Snacks Division Could Boost Earnings, Cash Flow – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 6,452 shares. Artisan Prns Lp has 0.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi accumulated 29,499 shares. Lipe Dalton stated it has 11,279 shares. Skytop Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 40,000 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Llc Dc holds 414,611 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt has 12.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 260,132 shares. Central Securities invested in 100,000 shares. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca accumulated 3.75% or 80,108 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 1.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 106,406 shares. Alyeska Investment Gp Lp invested in 0.91% or 551,246 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 2.79% or 230,435 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 2.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33.59M shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc owns 3.45 million shares.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.82 million shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $195.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.