Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Upped by Grassi Investment Management; Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Value Declined While Linscomb & Williams Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.80 Million

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,715 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 182,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 53.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 45,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 84,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 7.13 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – Ebola patients slip out of Congo hospital as medics try to curb outbreak; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,445 shares to 53,200 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,550 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Capital Mgmt reported 1.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company has 1.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Limited Ca owns 117,422 shares. Amer Century Cos has invested 2.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jpmorgan Chase holds 2.21% or 91.67 million shares in its portfolio. 1.39 million are held by Allen Inv Mngmt Llc. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Family Office invested in 1.83% or 143,323 shares. 1.85M were accumulated by Davis Selected Advisers. Hwg Lp owns 56,161 shares. Private Management Gp owns 6,775 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Valley Investors Limited Liability accumulated 2.71% or 638,351 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 105,719 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 408,757 shares. Roberts Glore & Commerce Il reported 4,082 shares. First In invested in 10,203 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 366,724 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communications reported 15.15M shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.74 million shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated reported 0.68% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Korea Inv owns 2.18M shares. Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.61% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs reported 3,892 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1.27M shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com holds 215,977 shares. Leisure Mngmt, California-based fund reported 13,225 shares.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 59,184 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $152.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Fund (EES).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.