Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc; As Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Aviance Capital Partners Has Lowered by $16.34 Million Its Holding

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 92.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 99,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 8,273 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 107,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 34,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 312,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.92M, up from 278,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Know Before Jumping Into Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Up 22.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is NVDA Stockâ€™s Growth Story Still Intact? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia Was Once A Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These Jaw-Dropping Facts Will Change Your Mind About the Internet of Things – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $753.77M for 36.98 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $362.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1,807 shares to 3,935 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Services Gp holds 0.02% or 122,278 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4.71M shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3,739 shares. Cordasco Financial Net has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,520 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,946 shares. Ruggie Gp reported 213 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 9,924 shares. Dillon & Associate owns 25,240 shares. The California-based Pacific Inv Management Communications has invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,000 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 1,722 shares. Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 57 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 72,044 shares to 16,696 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,650 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.54% or 4.63M shares. Kj Harrison holds 37,812 shares. Mitchell Mgmt holds 89,356 shares. Blue Fincl Capital reported 4.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem accumulated 66,299 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 805,292 shares for 3.62% of their portfolio. Ally reported 40,000 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Howland Capital Management Lc reported 478,586 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollencrest Capital Management owns 70,545 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Limited owns 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,733 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership reported 169,259 shares. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10.71 million shares. Light Street Capital Mngmt Llc has 2.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 348,850 shares. Oakmont Corporation stated it has 10.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).