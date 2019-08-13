Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Raised by Altimeter Capital Management Lp; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shareholder Hrt Financial Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Declined

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.63. About 17.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 90.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 95,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 10,244 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66,000, down from 105,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 635,461 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs reported 201,108 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Co reported 13,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 41,239 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 64,620 shares. Creative Planning reported 72,531 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,000 shares. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 0% or 714,889 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs stated it has 18,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 14,143 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 131,472 shares. Pinebridge Lp owns 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 2,164 shares. Suntrust Banks has 119,400 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 6,135 shares stake.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 31,525 shares to 62,050 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 84,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,111 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.45M for 8.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Detailed Analysis Of Prospect Capital’s Fiscal Q2 2019 (Includes Current And Future Considerations) – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Div Reminder for Prospect Capital (PSEC) – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital Corp.: Taking Some Profits Is The Smart Thing To Do – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) CEO John Barry on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Microsoft Stock the Safest Trade in Big Tech Right Now? – Investorplace.com” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset invested in 120,668 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Company invested in 228,501 shares. Marvin And Palmer Associate Inc has 5.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,867 shares. Headinvest Ltd holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81,766 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc reported 0.07% stake. Foundry Prtn Llc reported 0.04% stake. 104,079 were accumulated by Motco. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 2.76% or 4.81 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co owns 231,169 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors owns 725,952 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caprock Grp invested in 2.84% or 124,021 shares. Btim holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.77 million shares. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,085 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has 77.99M shares.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 218,203 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $415.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL).