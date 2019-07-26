Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Raised by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt; As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Stock Value Rose, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Upped Stake by $982,300

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 11.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 89,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.04 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55)

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 37,125 shares to 2,875 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 595,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,400 shares, and cut its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interactive Finance Advsr reported 600 shares stake. Diversified Tru holds 22,479 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 159,250 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Central Asset Mgmt (Hk) Limited stated it has 11.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcgowan Gp Asset Management accumulated 5,226 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 72,392 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 14.71M shares or 1.88% of the stock. Shufro Rose And Lc owns 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,503 shares. Sns Finance Grp Ltd Co reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpas Strategies Limited stated it has 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moneta Gp Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,929 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 18,025 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Sather Finance Grp Inc reported 149,822 shares. Brandes Inv Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10,342 were accumulated by Sfe Inv Counsel.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.