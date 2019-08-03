Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Raised by 3G Capital Partners Lp; Marshfield Associates Trimmed Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Holding by $582,277

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.57M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $214.3. About 855,638 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $161.8 Million Of Alt-A Rmbs Issued In 2003 And 2004; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Cirsa’s Ratings For Downgrade Following Blackstone Acquisition Announcement; 28/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS VSEOBECNA UVEROVA’S A2 LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATING; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Ba1 Corporate Family Rating To Reece; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-1 To University Of Minnesota, Mn’s Commercial Paper Notes Program And Affirms Aa1; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes To Be Issued By Cifc Funding 2013-IV, Ltd; 20/04/2018 – NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OTLK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places TMX Finance’s Corporate Family Rating on Review for Upgrade; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms United States’ Aaa Rating; Maintains Stable Outlook

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 159,340 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Baskin Fincl Ser Incorporated reported 3.15% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Group Inc has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Df Dent And Communications accumulated 815,536 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 12,830 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,141 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 5,294 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 1,790 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement owns 7,265 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Management Lc holds 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 200 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1,487 shares. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.2% or 625,445 shares. Haverford Fin Svcs Inc stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Muoio And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,643 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 61,911 shares. Fenimore Asset Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 5,943 shares. Saratoga And Investment reported 4.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Apriem Advisors accumulated 3,665 shares. Georgia-based Benedict Fincl Inc has invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 99,500 shares stake. Moreover, Finance Advantage Inc has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 800 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd (Wy) invested in 0.1% or 643 shares. 2.83M were accumulated by Pointstate Capital L P. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Finemark Bancshares And has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jacobs And Ca owns 2.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 137,514 shares. 914,963 were reported by Welch And Forbes Llc. Haverford holds 3.41% or 1.56 million shares in its portfolio.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.