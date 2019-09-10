Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Raised by 3G Capital Partners Lp; Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Declined

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 27,557 shares as the company's stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 195,833 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93M, down from 223,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 147,671 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.82M shares to 4.90M shares, valued at $195.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5,023 shares to 354,609 shares, valued at $62.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

