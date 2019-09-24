Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Lifted by Weatherly Asset Management; As B. Riley Wealth Management (PFLT) Stock Declined, Wunderlich Securities Has Lifted by $364,837 Its Holding

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 102,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79 million, up from 97,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $140.65. About 2.90 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (PFLT) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 33,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 226,011 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 192,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 4,451 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 8,228 shares to 17,999 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,919 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Ann National Bank invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 100,405 are held by Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Com. Cim Invest Mangement Inc owns 36,801 shares. Eqis Cap holds 0.43% or 38,141 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 5.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 414,445 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability accumulated 5.54% or 1.18 million shares. Moreover, Bourgeon Cap Limited Com has 4.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15.28M are owned by Tiger Glob Ltd. Pinnacle Advisory Gp, Maryland-based fund reported 7,244 shares. Md Sass Invsts Ser invested in 1.74% or 56,215 shares. Paw Capital Corporation has 5,000 shares. United Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 9.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 163,344 shares. Moreover, Clark Estates New York has 2.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,755 shares. Fruth Inv Management invested in 25,656 shares or 1.38% of the stock.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Microsoft Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $898,547 activity. PENN ARTHUR H bought 8,000 shares worth $92,523. 8,200 shares were bought by Efrat Aviv, worth $98,817 on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 107,415 were reported by Taylor Frigon Mngmt Llc. Confluence Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 173,293 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.04% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 157,156 shares. Hightower Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 129,197 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 27,624 shares. Greenwich Investment Mgmt holds 1.63% or 144,079 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 0% or 79,230 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Atwood & Palmer has 640 shares. Yakira Mngmt reported 54,334 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.4% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Lc invested 1.13% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). West Family Inc holds 229,849 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc reported 0.13% stake.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,803 shares to 74,682 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (IVV) by 1,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,159 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (IWM).

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: 8% Dividend Yield And Monthly Payouts, But There Are Risks – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Safe And Sustainable 8.8% Yield From PennantPark Floating Rate Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Prices $301.4 Million Debut CLO – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Main Street Capital Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent And Upcoming Credit Issues For PennantPark – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.