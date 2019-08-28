Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Lifted by Narwhal Capital Management; Noble Energy (NBL) Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $303,912

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 134,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89M, up from 131,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.57. About 4.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 12,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 71,656 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 84,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 579,909 shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 21/05/2018 – RACHEL CLINGMAN JOINS NOBLE ENERGY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,479 shares to 73,074 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 54,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,080 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.25M were reported by First Republic Investment Mgmt. Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bragg has invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Investment & Retirement Gru stated it has 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 162,124 shares. Brandes Invest LP reported 338,175 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. 157,646 are owned by Dubuque Bankshares And Tru Com. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel stated it has 196,281 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 2.51% or 343,745 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 81,624 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Adirondack Research And Management has invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perella Weinberg Mngmt LP accumulated 66,054 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 3.13% or 5.07 million shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 143,427 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings.

