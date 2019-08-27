Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Lifted by Burt Wealth Advisors; International Paper Co (IP) Valuation Declined While Zebra Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 48.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 7,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 23,826 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 2.32 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL) by 5,917 shares to 3,766 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

