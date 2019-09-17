Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Increased by Hourglass Capital Llc; Freestone Capital Holdings Holding In Altria Group (MO) Was Upped

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 153.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 94,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 155,508 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.36 million, up from 61,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 16.02M shares traded or 63.37% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 721.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 30,630 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.96% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 14,550 shares. 12,951 are held by Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Com. Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc reported 77,487 shares stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 395,236 shares. Paradigm Asset Com Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Foundation Advsr has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hilltop Hldg has 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Crestwood Advsrs Gp Ltd reported 23,691 shares stake. Art Advsr Limited Com holds 0.07% or 27,707 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.37% or 37,125 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 841 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Is A Falling Knife – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 116,528 shares to 386,864 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 55,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,895 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.