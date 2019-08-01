Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Increased by Bangor Savings Bank; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Peak Asset Management Decreased Position

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 109,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, down from 113,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 26.89M shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 26.89 million shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 36,346 shares to 21,673 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 5,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,057 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 2.54% or 33.59 million shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Company invested in 46,995 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Crawford Inv Counsel accumulated 934,946 shares. Harding Loevner LP reported 0.86% stake. West Family Incorporated has invested 1.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability holds 6.23% or 111,251 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares Trust invested in 157,646 shares. The Ohio-based Hengehold Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 528,558 are owned by Personal Advsrs Corporation. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,024 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.38 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Coldstream Management Inc has invested 8.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windward Ca stated it has 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch Assocs In reported 155,107 shares. Northstar Grp Incorporated holds 0.35% or 6,613 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Group Inc reported 42,202 shares. Monroe National Bank & Trust And Tru Mi accumulated 0.78% or 20,409 shares. Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or invested in 5.06% or 99,733 shares. Chilton Lc holds 2.84% or 272,027 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee LP owns 462,115 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc has 42,853 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, M Hldg Secs Inc has 1.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,206 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gru Lc invested in 3.99% or 471,887 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership has 23,500 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 2.48 million are held by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Boys Arnold Com stated it has 51,808 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 885,394 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Lc holds 0.87% or 16,937 shares.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,763 shares to 84,616 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 19,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: $NOW) Form Strategic Partnership and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) inContact’s CXone Improves Multi-Industry Manufacturer’s Contact Centre Ops – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.