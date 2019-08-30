Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Boosted by Tiger Eye Capital Llc; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Cut Its Holding

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $685.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 457,446 shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 85,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $66.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.64% or 120,668 shares. Northside Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 24,485 shares or 1.15% of the stock. 119,429 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 3.96% or 92,049 shares in its portfolio. Ionic Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 3,540 shares in its portfolio. Barometer Mngmt has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Phocas Corp holds 0.06% or 4,820 shares in its portfolio. 14,195 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 53,375 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 3,229 shares stake. Ckw Financial, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,720 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2.25M shares stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability invested in 1.66% or 39,652 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 229,795 shares. Aureus Asset Management Llc stated it has 1.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,640 shares to 700 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 14,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,138 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).