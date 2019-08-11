Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Boosted by Pointstate Capital Lp; As Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl C (LBTYK) Valuation Rose, Holder Gabelli Funds Has Decreased Holding

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl C (LBTYK) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 74,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3.21 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.67M, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 4.23 million shares traded or 51.92% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 97.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.83 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.93 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More news for Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 31, 2019 is yet another important article.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 44,900 shares to 136,100 shares, valued at $26.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat Global Holdings Sa (NYSE:I) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.73 million shares to 618,834 shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 790,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

