Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Boosted by Duquesne Family Office Llc; Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Lifted Iberiabank (IBKC) Holding

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 16,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 110,388 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 93,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 15,791 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 552,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 5.17M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.87M, up from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 5.51 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider KOERNER JOHN E III bought $972,530. Shares for $381,198 were bought by COOPER ANGUS R II.