Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Boosted by Paragon Capital Management Ltd; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder First National Trust Co Has Raised Holding

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 16,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 139,345 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, up from 122,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $220.07. About 14.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 5.89 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 37,681 shares to 123,693 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,623 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

