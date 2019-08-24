Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Boosted by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc; Axa Raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding by $1.52 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06 million, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too

Axa increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 10,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 196,957 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.16M, up from 186,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 327,960 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap Mngmt Inc owns 29,992 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Communications Ltd Liability Company owns 580,778 shares. Pictet State Bank And Limited has invested 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hengehold Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Advisory Grp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). St Johns Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,384 shares. Sei Investments Com invested in 2.02% or 5.09M shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 2.18% or 4.69M shares. Bluestein R H &, Michigan-based fund reported 486,803 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division invested in 8,721 shares. Staley Capital Advisers invested 5.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dudley & Shanley Inc has 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,194 shares. Bridgeway Inc holds 1.09% or 744,695 shares in its portfolio.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21,435 shares to 242,867 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,731 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5,186 shares to 413,298 shares, valued at $37.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 38,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,194 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 29,856 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 20 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.25% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Apg Asset Nv owns 0.09% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 369,051 shares. Intrust Bank Na owns 2,744 shares. Pggm Invs accumulated 51,110 shares. First Republic Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Rk Management Limited has 2.82% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 68,400 shares. Franklin Resource owns 650,627 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Communications LP has 0.02% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 60,249 shares. 37,886 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,691 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Muhlenkamp & invested 2.46% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Highvista Strategies has 0.55% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 4,700 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter, Texas-based fund reported 11,255 shares.