Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raised Position; Intercontinental Exch (ICE) Market Value Rose While Winslow Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exch (ICE) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.34M, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exch for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.55. About 1.70M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 47,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.17M, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 272,003 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $225.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,650 were reported by Monetary Grp Inc Incorporated. Rothschild Commerce Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 516,094 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communication holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 81,438 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.16% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 8,437 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Howard Cap reported 147,352 shares stake. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.04% or 44,885 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 74,297 shares. 26,136 are held by Family Management. First Tru Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 672,549 shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.83% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.06% or 938,936 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Intercontinental Exchange – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Techcrunch.com published: “NYSE operatorâ€™s crypto project Bakkt brings in $182M – TechCrunch” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IntercontinentalExchange Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12M for 25.15 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 176,858 shares. North Star Asset Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 146,750 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd has 167,211 shares. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 272,027 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Financial Ltd Co has invested 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Funds Ltd has 289,000 shares for 5.41% of their portfolio. Kessler Invest Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,854 shares. Biondo Inv Ltd Llc has 1.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Family Investments Inc reported 1.25% stake. Hirtle Callaghan And Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation has 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ashford Capital Mgmt owns 15,171 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Company has invested 1.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Estabrook Mngmt accumulated 354,254 shares. Duncker Streett And stated it has 58,882 shares. Shapiro Cap Lc holds 2,308 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.