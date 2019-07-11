Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Wms Partners Has Decreased Position as Stock Rose; As Gentex Common (GNTX) Share Price Rose, Country Trust Bank Has Lowered by $2.67 Million Its Holding

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Gentex Corporation Common (GNTX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 133,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.84 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Gentex Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 338,940 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, down from 140,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 9.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Common (NYSE:PG) by 40,532 shares to 326,606 shares, valued at $33.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Global Ex Us Real (VNQI) by 26,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Resources Corp Common (NYSE:RRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Port Managers Oh has 632,257 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc accumulated 214,980 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 62 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 299,535 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Ameriprise has 2.13M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 40,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 162,599 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 24,524 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Company owns 10,492 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtn LP has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 107,700 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Freestone Capital Ltd reported 167,174 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. 120 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. $314 worth of stock was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. 24,000 shares were sold by Wallace James H, worth $513,506. Another trade for 568 shares valued at $9,985 was made by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.25 million for 14.69 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.